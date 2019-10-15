Steelers sign L.T. Walton with Stephon Tuitt on IR

Getty Images

Word broke on Monday night that Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt would miss the rest of the 2019 season with a torn pectoral and the Steelers confirmed it on Tuesday.

Tuitt has been placed on injured reserve and the Steelers signed L.T. Walton to fill his spot on the roster.

Walton was a 2015 sixth-round pick by the Steelers and he played in 36 games for the team over the last four years. Walton had 22 tackles and two sacks in those appearances.

He signed with the Bills this offseason, but didn’t make the team out of camp.

Tuitt had 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and six tackles for loss in the first six games, so there will be a fairly large hole for the remaining linemen to fill the rest of the way.