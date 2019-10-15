Texans signing Dan Skipper off Patriots’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Texans are signing offensive tackle Dan Skipper off the Patriots’ practice squad, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Houston needed an offensive lineman with Tytus Howard sidelined with a partially torn medial collateral ligament.

At 6 foot 10, Skipper is among the tallest players in NFL history. Richard Sligh, who stood 7 foot, played for the Raiders in 1967 to rank as the tallest ever to play in the NFL.

Skipper signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2017. Dallas cut him out of the preseason, and he signed with the Lions’ practice squad.

He played one game with the Lions as a rookie in his only career action, getting 10 offensive snaps and five on special teams.

Skipper spent part of last season on the Broncos’ practice squad.

Roderick Johnson is expected to play right tackle with Seantrel Henderson as the team’s swing tackle.