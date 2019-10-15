Trent Williams to Cleveland rumor emerges

Getty Images

Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things. But sometimes they do something that makes sense, against their nature.

Washington may soon be throwing in the towel on the Trent Williams holdout, trading the disgruntled left tackle in advance of the deadline that arrives in only two weeks.

Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Repository shares the news with a tweet that is oozing more with rumor than it is dripping with hard news: “Hearing Trent Williams should be on Browns roster quite soon.”

The Browns clearly need the help at left tackle, and they’re surely feeling sufficiently desperate at 2-4 to try to turn things around with a big, bold move that would help bolster one of the biggest flaws on their offense, which would make it easier for sophomore slumping quarterback Baker Mayfield to buy more time to throw.

It’s unclear whether other teams are pursuing Williams; he’s good enough that there should be an auction for his services. Doerschuk’s information, if accurate, implies that the auction (f there is one) has ended, that the Browns have emerged as the winners, and that it’s only a matter of time before Williams officially is shipped to Cleveland.