Troy Vincent on second Trey Flowers penalty: Foul wasn’t there

The Lions were incensed by a pair of penalties on defensive lineman Trey Flowers for illegal hands to the face late in Monday night’s loss to the Packers and a high-ranking NFL executive agrees that they were right to be furious about one of them.

NFL vice president of operations Troy Vincent is at this week’s owners meetings in Florida and he addressed the calls during a session with reporters on Tuesday. Vincent said the “foul wasn’t there” after reviewing tape of the second illegal hands to the face penalty and that it is not the kind of call you want to see officials make.

Vincent said that he would reach out to Lions owner Martha Ford and General Manager Bob Quinn to relay that message.

Vincent’s response won’t change the outcome of Monday night’s game. It is also unlikely to put a halt to conversations about ideas like adding a sky judge to officiating crews in order to correct such calls before they wind up having an outsize impact on results.