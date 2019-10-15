Vic Fangio compliments Patrick Mahomes’s “athletic arrogance”

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has gone up against a lot of quarterbacks over decades as a defensive coach in college and the NFL, but he’s never faced off with Patrick Mahomes.

That will change on Thursday night when the Broncos host the Chiefs to kick off Week Seven. Fangio said on Monday that he’s preparing to face a “really, really special” player whose mix of athleticism, mental capabilities and self-confidence have jumped out at him on film.

“I think he’s like John Elway was in the ’80s and ’90s,” Fangio said, via the team’s website. “He’s that guy. Like Aaron Rodgers has been for the last 12, 14 years — however many years he’s been starting. He’s kind of that guy. He’s the great passer, the great improviser. He plays with a lot of athletic arrogance, which is a compliment. He’s very confident in his ability. He’s very poised, he doesn’t get rattled and he’s got an arm that is really, really good.”

Mahomes’s athletic arrogance has revealed itself via no-look passes, left-handed passes and other off-schedule plays that leave defenses trying to protect against “the [play] they’ve called and then the one he might create” once the ball is snapped.

Fangio’s defense has turned in two straight strong outings to steady the ship after an 0-4 start. Pulling off a third will be essential to their chances of making it three straight wins.