Why didn’t the Patriots just cut Michael Bennett?

The Patriots don’t mess around with players who break the rules. They fire them. So why didn’t they fire Michael Bennett on Tuesday?

The short answer is they still could. The longer answer is that they likely don’t want him to end up playing for the Ravens, Texans, or Chiefs — teams that the Patriots will play over their final 10 games of the regular-season and teams they may see again in the postseason.

Before the trade deadline, any vested veteran who is cut instantly becomes a free agent. After the trade deadline, the player must pass through waivers. Thus, the worst teams would get dibs on Bennett, reducing the chance that he ends up with a contender the Patriots may encounter in January.

Then there’s the possibility of trading Bennett to a team in the NFC, or to a midlevel contender in the AFC about which the Patriots aren’t overly concerned. The Patriots could basically give him away for far less than he’s worth in order to get him out of the conference, like they did when they got only a second-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017.

Regardless, the Patriots do everything with a broader strategy in mind, and they surely didn’t want to make a player whom they were obsessed with containing in Super Bowl XLIX available to their top rivals in the chase for a spot in Super Bowl LIV. And even though Bennett has issued a statement apologizing for whatever it was that got him suspended for a week, there’s a chance that he or the team or both are ready to move on. For the Patriots, there are many reasons to wait two weeks before doing so.

  2. They’re not gonna spit out a wad of gum until they get every last drop of juice sucked out of it.

  3. The obvious answer is because cutting him will make his cap hit even higher. He has a two year deal and his cap nimber will jump bexause of it. If the Pats want to make a trade for a player of need they need as much cap space as possible. It would make more sense to keep him inactive than cut him if they can’t trade him. Some team will give up a late pick for a player they control for 2 years.

  5. Aye, a veteran near the end of his career complaining that he’s dropping down the depth chart of the NFL’s best defense – the salty mountain of hate on these threads sees this as just the latest in a long line of absolute proofs since 2014 that the Dynasty is completely falling apart.

  6. Send him to the Bears they are in the NFC and need a defensive tackle after putting Hicks on IR. Just get a conditional draft pick and you let the rest of the players know you will not accept players worrying about individual stats.

  7. He maybe a head case but he has been productive.

    Not everyone embraces the Patriot way right away.

    Keep him and he will eventually get playing time. Look at all the injured players on offense.

  9. Remember Jamie Collins to Cleveland? The Pats trade the players they can. There is nothing impulsive in Belichick’s game, he isn’t wasting an asset and eating a cap hit to make a point his team doesn’t need to have made.

  10. Because they want him to help them win a championship. This wasn’t as big a deal as people want to make it seem. He screwed up. He’ll pay the price. And everyone will move on.

    First of all if Bennett wanted out of town he wouldn’t have issued the apology. He would have complained and moaned and shot his way out of town. The Pats would have let him be a distraction. But he didn’t and the Pats aren’t going to cut of their nose to spite their face.

    Bennett has a skill set the Pats don’t have on their DL. He can still be OT’s one on one and be an impact pass rusher. Over the next week they will sit down and hash it out like men, and he’ll be ready to play against Cleveland. They aren’t going to cut him. They aren’t going to trade him.

  12. Love it! Stick the malcontent on the Redskins or Cardinals. Signing this clown was such a mistake but now hopefully Bennet ends up playing for a perennial loser. Maybe he’ll realize it’s entirely due to his conduct. Then again, he probably won’t.

  13. Belechick, just like Al Davis.Dont care about your personal life,we’re paying you to do a job. You step across the line,you pay.10 dollars gets you 20,Bennett will get his act together, because he wants to win.Who in their right mind would have signed Antonio Brown but Belechick.This is why he constantly wins,play ball we’re paying you to do your job.Not a Patriot fan,but I admit I love watching them play.Not interested in image,only winning. That’s all that counts.

  14. ariani1985 says:
    October 15, 2019 at 6:55 pm
    Pull the trigger Ted Thompson

    ++++++++++++

    Nah, he’s more Viking material. They love their divas and has beens in Minnesota.

    I’m sure Spielman would probably make him the highest paid DE in the game too.

