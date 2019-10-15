XFL announces its eight allocated quarterbacks

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2019, 9:32 AM EDT
The XFL will fill out 71-man rosters for its eight teams with a two-day draft that begins today. The process has commenced with the allocation of eight quarterbacks by the league office.

The resurrected upstart spring league has announced the pairings of eight quarterbacks and teams. They are as follows: Landry Jones to the Dallas Renegades; Cardale Jones (pictured) to the DC Defenders; Phillip Walker to the Houston Roughnecks; Luis Perez to the L.A. Wildcats; Matt McGloin to the New York Guardians; Jordan Ta’amu to the St. Louis Battlehawks; Brandon Silvers to the Seattle Dragons; and Aaron Murray to the Tampa Bay Vipers.

It’s unclear how or why the league made these decisions, and why those eight were allocated while quarterbacks like Zach Mettenberger, Joe Callahan, and Tyree Jackson are in the draft pool.

The two Joneses — Landry and Cardale — are perhaps the most accomplished of the bunch. The overall quality of the quarterbacks that the XFL has attracted raises real questions regarding whether the XFL will be any more compelling than the quickly-defunct AAF.

  1. The LA Chargers can’t draw any fans. What makes them think the LA Wildcats will? XFL must be starting a Mexican Football League in the pro-sports saturated Los Angeles market.

  3. Fans won’t watch these 8 QB’s play in the NFL preseason so I find it hard to believe fans will watch a rival football league that’s quality of play will rival the NFL preseason.

  4. Since we all are simply rooting for the laundry they better make sure that laundry looks legit. No gimmicky designs or chinsy looks. Take a look at the classic uniforms from other leagues and capture that feel. It’s an uphill battle starting a new league. Uniforms won’t make the league a success but it will be one of the first things people see when they tune in. You can lose plenty of people before they watch a down by having weak uniforms.

  6. That “league” is going to be mouthbreathingly entertaining…

    … as it accelerates the impending decline of American football.

  9. I personally didn’t watch a play of the AAF, of course there wasn’t a lot of time before the fold, but I will try to give this a watch in the spring. What do you others think, are you going to give the XFL a chance or is this “minor league” football from the jump and not worth a view? What say you?

  10. A bunch of these QBs are bouncing in straight from the AAF. Not sure they’ll be any more exciting to watch in the XFL.

  11. If there are less than 32 penalties per game, sign me up. As an added bonus, if they can narrow down holding or blocking in the back penalties on kick returns from the 80% clip of the NFL I’d buy tickets.

  12. Not that the nfl isn’t “mouthbreathingly entertaining”
    with embarrassingly stupid skits in the endzone.

    If I wanted dancing and show tunes… I’d go to Broadway.

    Just spike the ball (with flavor) because you are embarrassing yourselves.

  15. They should throw money at Kaepernick, Tebow, Luck, maybe Vince Young or maybe Michael Vick? Vick’s ‘only’ 39. These guys would at least be names people actually recognize. Give them each like $10M guaranteed for 3 years of work. That’ll help get the league off the ground. Vince McMahon is worth $2.8BILLION. He can spare $30M to get this thing further off the ground.

