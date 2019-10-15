XFL announces its eight allocated quarterbacks

Getty Images

The XFL will fill out 71-man rosters for its eight teams with a two-day draft that begins today. The process has commenced with the allocation of eight quarterbacks by the league office.

The resurrected upstart spring league has announced the pairings of eight quarterbacks and teams. They are as follows: Landry Jones to the Dallas Renegades; Cardale Jones (pictured) to the DC Defenders; Phillip Walker to the Houston Roughnecks; Luis Perez to the L.A. Wildcats; Matt McGloin to the New York Guardians; Jordan Ta’amu to the St. Louis Battlehawks; Brandon Silvers to the Seattle Dragons; and Aaron Murray to the Tampa Bay Vipers.

It’s unclear how or why the league made these decisions, and why those eight were allocated while quarterbacks like Zach Mettenberger, Joe Callahan, and Tyree Jackson are in the draft pool.

The two Joneses — Landry and Cardale — are perhaps the most accomplished of the bunch. The overall quality of the quarterbacks that the XFL has attracted raises real questions regarding whether the XFL will be any more compelling than the quickly-defunct AAF.