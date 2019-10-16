Amari Cooper, Tyron Smith, La’el Collins, Randall Cobb aren’t practicing

Getty Images

The Cowboys have five starters rehabbing today instead of practicing. Two other key backups also are out.

That means a shorter practice with less work in individual drills, coach Jason Garrett said.

Receiver Amari Cooper (quadriceps), receiver Randall Cobb (back), left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), right tackle La’el Collins (knee), cornerback Byron Jones (hamstring), cornerback Anthony Brown (hamstring) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (neck) are not expected to work with the team today.

Cooper played only three snaps against the Jets, catching one pass for 3 yards before leaving Sunday.

“We’ll take his situation day by day,” Garrett said of Cooper. “Obviously, he’s as tough as they come and does everything he can to get himself in position to play and play through some of those things. He’s done that throughout his career. He’s done that for us. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out the other day. We’ll take his situation day by day, and hopefully he can practice as the week goes on.”