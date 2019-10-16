Baker Mayfield again out of practice

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is missing practice for the second consecutive day.

Mayfield, who suffered a hip injury on Sunday, is sitting out practice and not even participating in the Browns’ stretching and calisthenics today, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

The Browns are on their bye this week, and head coach Freddie Kitchens said yesterday that there is “no doubt” Mayfield will play in their next game, October 27 at New England.

Cleveland will be a heavy underdog in that game, likely to fall to 2-5 on the season. That’s a major disappointment for a Browns team that was viewed as a playoff contender heading into the season.

The good news for the Browns is that the schedule gets a lot easier over the second half of the season, and they’re currently only two games back in the AFC North. They’re hoping Mayfield can get healthy, and look over the second half of this season like he looked over the second half of last season.