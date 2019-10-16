Bengals tackle Cordy Glenn cleared to return

Getty Images

The Bengals are enduring the worst combination of being bad and having back luck, but they got some good news on the injury front Wednesday.

Via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com, left tackle Cordy Glenn was cleared from the concussion protocol.

He hasn’t played this year, as he suffered the brain injury during the preseason.

Glenn was their starting left tackle last year, but was moved inside to guard upon the drafting of Jonah Williams. But then Jonah Williams was lost to a shoulder injury, moving Glenn back to his old spot.

The Bengals’ line has been a mess this year, so getting anyone with starting credentials can only help. In Glenn’s absence, the’ve used Andre Smith and John Jerry there.

They’re also running short in the secondary, with Dre Kirkpatrick and William Jackson suffering injuries last week, though Darqueze Dennard was cleared to return this week.