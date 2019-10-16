Billboards emerge in Detroit regarding Monday night’s Lions-Packers game

Outfront Media via ESPN.com

No lawsuits have been filed (yet), but advertisements have been purchased.

Via ESPN.com, billboards have popped up in the Detroit area showing a referee wearing a cheesehead hat and jamming a fist into his chin.

The billboards, which protest a pair of illegal hands to the face penalties that fueled Green Bay’s come-from-behind win on Monday night, were purchased by the same anonymous group of fans that have leased billboards objecting to bad calls or free-agent defections in the past. Three times in 2015 the group funded roadway messages regarding more bad things that have happened to a long-suffering franchise and fan base.

“That real?” Lions cornerback Justin Coleman said when seeing an image of the billboard on Wednesday, via ESPN.com. “My goodness. That’s creative, though.”

It’s also a great way to hammer home the message of accountability for a league that struggles with transparency when it comes to matters of this nature.