Cowboys sign defensive lineman Justin Hamilton

The Cowboys placed defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford on injured reserve, creating the need for a defensive lineman.

They filled that hole by signing defensive tackle Justin Hamilton to take Crawford’s roster spot.

“We worked him out a couple of weeks ago,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s an interior defensive lineman and we’ll get him in the fold and see how he does.”

Hamilton, 26, has played eight career games with one start. He has spent time with the Bills, Seahawks, Eagles and Chiefs.

Hamilton was on the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2016 when Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator.

The Chiefs cut Hamilton out of the preseason.