Deion Sanders: Jalen Ramsey may not be with the Rams for very long

Posted by Mike Florio on October 16, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey officially is a member of the Rams. So how long will that continue?

Maybe not very long.

By giving up two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to acquire Ramsey, the Rams supposedly want Ramsey for years to come. But they have Ramsey under contract for only the next 26 games, before the franchise-tag dance would begin. One former player who knows Ramsey believes that Ramsey may not be with the Rams for five or six years, or more.

“One thing is that Jalen is a businessman,” Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who like Ramsey played at Florida State, said on NFL Network. “Secondly, I don’t feel like the Rams are the Rams of old. Thirdly, taxes . . . Taxes in California, the cost of living in California is not feasible to a guy who’s just coming out of Florida. . . I don’t know if this is a situation that’s gonna last over a year. This may be for right now.”

Florida has no state income tax. In California, state taxes take 13.3 cents from every dollar earned.

This makes the decision to trade for Ramsey without a new deal even more surprising. He now has greater leverage in the contract talks to come; at a minimum he’s going to want the Rams to “gross up” his bonus and salary to compensate him for the difference between a state with no taxes and the state with the most.

Sanders definitely considered those factors when he became a free agent after the 1994 season. He said that the Raiders were the highest bidder, but that he took less from the Cowboys.

“I wanted to go to Texas,” Sanders said. “No state taxes there, baby.”

Apart from the issue of taxes, Ramsey may not want to simply be the highest-paid cornerback, which currently has a top-of-market value of $15.1 million per year. He may want to be paid like linebacker Khalil Mack, who gets $23.5 million per year. Indeed, the Rams gave up more to get Ramsey than the Bears gave up to get Mack.

Then there’s the fact that Ramsey may not want to stay in L.A. if he doesn’t believe the team has the foundation in place for sustained success. And if Ramsey wants out, he knows how to make that happen. Indeed, he has just created the bad-back playbook in order to make his exit from Jacksonville.

If that happens, it could be disastrous for the Rams, who could have gotten up to 160 games from those two first-round picks and another 64 from the fourth-round selection sent to the Jaguars. In the end, the question becomes whether their return for Ramsey via a second trade matches what they gave up to get him.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Deion Sanders: Jalen Ramsey may not be with the Rams for very long

  1. lol @ the cost of living not being feasible for a player who will likely receive the richest defensive contract in league history. Deion my man, you are out of touch.

  4. Selfish players like this are bad for the game, bad for the team, and a bad influence on the younger players. Rams will regret this trade for years to come.

  8. Umm he is? I mean he did drive a brinks truck to practice

    garyandersonsonly1998fgmiss says:
    October 16, 2019 at 12:20 pm
    I stopped reading when I read “he’s a business man.”

  9. So glad this clown is out of Jax. He made no friends here, a shameless self-promoter, famous quitter, liar, faker, all the while smug but nearly illiterate. Now the RAMS problem. And we get 3 picks. It’s like Christmas in Jax.

  10. “Secondly, I don’t feel like the Rams are the Rams of old.”

    Wow they have really aged quick! NFC Champs last year, now they’re nothing…

  11. Consider deal is done to lock him up for future, consider that parties can not disclose fearing that there was some mild tampering taking place that everyone sans the Jax owner was on board with.

  13. Um, if Deion is right, then the Rams truly are clueless. Why would you give up two first round draft picks for a short-term rental? You don’t – that’s totally idiotic – unless you’re in this for the long term. Ramsey has a ton of leverage to drive up his price on his next contract because he know the Rams have to pay him.

  18. If he does indeed revert back to his “bad back playbook” to force another trade, he’s toast in the league. Nobody would touch him after quitting on two teams.

  19. Only shows just how tough it is to stay at the top. Injuries, retirements, contracts, all cause massive changes to teams and their rosters. Last season the Rams were a Superbowl team with what most people considered the most talented roster in the league. This season they are a .500 team making trades to keep a sinking ship afloat. THAT’s how fast things can change in the NFL. And THAT’s why what the Pats have done for the last 20 years is so amazing.

  20. California is going be a problem in the future. Highest taxs, and everything is taxed and only going higher, paid college athletes, ruining college sports in general, ruining football, eliminating small sports, and certainly ruining everything for everyone east of the state line.

  21. To give up that many top draft picks to land a guy who is under contract for the next 10 games this season, and next season is ridiculous. I’m surprised the Rams were that stupid.

  25. Conveniently, you left out the Franchise Tag year to fit your narrative…

    The Rams have him for the next 42 games at a relatively cheap price (ie rookie contract + tag) for elite level talent.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!