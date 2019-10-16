Doug Marrone wants focus back on team after Jalen Ramsey trade

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone met the media for the first time since the team traded Jalen Ramsey to the Rams and said he wished the cornerback the best when he spoke to him after the deal went down on Tuesday night.

The deal came after Ramsey made a trade request and missed three games while being listed with a back injury that was met with some skepticism because it popped up at a moment when Ramsey wanted off the team. Marrone pushed back at that skepticism at his press conference and said that he had “no issues” with the way Ramsey handled things in recent weeks.

As a result, Marrone also said that he didn’t see the trade as an end to drama and added that no players with the team told him that the situation was a distraction. Marrone said that he was “busting my butt to get him healthy and get him out there,” but will now shift gears to the bigger picture.

“I’m going to get the focus back on the team, which is my job,” Marrone said.

Marrone didn’t steal another coach’s line by saying he’s “on to Cincinnati,” but that’s where the Jaguars will be as they start life without Ramsey against the winless Bengals this Sunday.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Doug Marrone wants focus back on team after Jalen Ramsey trade

  1. Why do I get the feeling nobody on the team will miss that guy? Ever since he trashed everyone in the GQ article he’s been nothing but a distraction. It got worse when he threw his temper tantrum and then quit on the team. Great character guy. I don’t think anyone in Jax is sad to see him go. In fact, the vast majority of people in Jax are glad to be rid of him too. It takes a lot to turn your entire fanbase against you, especially when you’re a good player. What does that tell you about Ramsey?

  2. I was dubious someone would offer 2 firsts for Ramsey and surprised they got that and a 4th. He’s a very good corner, probably top 3 by any list but he’s already showing some bad traits. I’ll be curious to see how it goes signing him to a long term deal and how he acts if he doesn’t feel he’s getting enough money etc.

    I think this is a very good deal for Jacksonville, they now just need to draft well. My recollection is the Rams didn’t get much with the picks they got in the RG3 deal.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!