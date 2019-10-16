Doug Marrone wants focus back on team after Jalen Ramsey trade

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone met the media for the first time since the team traded Jalen Ramsey to the Rams and said he wished the cornerback the best when he spoke to him after the deal went down on Tuesday night.

The deal came after Ramsey made a trade request and missed three games while being listed with a back injury that was met with some skepticism because it popped up at a moment when Ramsey wanted off the team. Marrone pushed back at that skepticism at his press conference and said that he had “no issues” with the way Ramsey handled things in recent weeks.

As a result, Marrone also said that he didn’t see the trade as an end to drama and added that no players with the team told him that the situation was a distraction. Marrone said that he was “busting my butt to get him healthy and get him out there,” but will now shift gears to the bigger picture.

“I’m going to get the focus back on the team, which is my job,” Marrone said.

Marrone didn’t steal another coach’s line by saying he’s “on to Cincinnati,” but that’s where the Jaguars will be as they start life without Ramsey against the winless Bengals this Sunday.