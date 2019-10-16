Eagles promote Alex Singleton

Getty Images

The Eagles promoted linebacker Alex Singleton from the practice squad, Mike Kaye of nj.com reports.

Singleton is expected to make his NFL debut against the Cowboys on Sunday.

The two-time CFL all-star has spent the season on the practice squad. He made 27 tackles and forced a fumble during the preseason, including 14 tackles in the preseason finale against the Jets.

Singleton could have returned to the CFL after being cut out of the preseason but chose to join the Eagles’ practice squad hoping for a shot in the NFL.

He now gets that.

The Eagles cut linebacker Zach Brown on Monday.