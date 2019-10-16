Earl Thomas hopes practicing against Russell Wilson pays off this weekend

Getty Images

Earl Thomas is heading back “to where I started” this weekend as the Ravens will be in Seattle to face the Seahawks team that employed Thomas as a safety for the last nine years.

Thomas said at a Tuesday press conference that “nothing’s really hit me yet” in terms of an emotional reaction to being back at his old stomping grounds. That doesn’t mean that he hasn’t considered what will happen this weekend.

Thomas said he hopes to “get a couple of cheers, not too many boos” from a Seattle crowd that respects what he did during his time with the Seahawks. He also hopes that his familiarity with quarterback Russell Wilson bears some fruit.

“Hopefully all those practices I had against him throughout all those years pay off on gameday. It’s going to be a battle,” Thomas said.

The Ravens added another piece to the defensive arsenal for that and other future battles by trading for cornerback Marcus Peters on Tuesday. Thomas said communication will be key to getting Peters ready to play a role in slowing down Wilson and the rest of the Seahawks this weekend.