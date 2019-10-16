Full practice for Saquon Barkley on Wednesday

Getty Images

It looks like running back Saquon Barkley‘s absence from the Giants backfield is nearing its end.

Barkley has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, but was able to practice on a limited basis over the last couple of weeks. He took the next step back toward the lineup on Wednesday.

Head coach Pat Shurmur said that Barkley was a full participant in practice. Shurmur stopped short of saying Barkley will play against the Cardinals, but that’s where things appear to be heading as long as Barkley doesn’t aggravate the injury.

It also looks like the Giants will get tight end Evan Engram back. He missed last Thursday’s loss to the Patriots with a knee injury.

The outlook is less positive for wide receiver Sterling Shepard and running back Wayne Gallman as both players remain in the concussion protocol. Shurmur also said that cornerback Corey Ballentine has been put into the protocol after reporting concussion symptoms.