Giants designate Sam Beal for return from IR

Getty Images

Cornerback Sam Beal has never played a game for the Giants since being taken in last year’s supplemental draft, but the team has opened the door for that to change.

Beal spent all of last season on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury and landed back on the list after the cut to 53 players. A hamstring injury was responsible for sidelining him this time around, although there may be some light at the end of the tunnel.

The Giants announced on Wednesday that Beal has been designated to return to action. He can begin practicing with the team this week and will be eligible to play when the Giants host the Cowboys in Week Nine of the regular season.

Beal was selected with a third-round pick after leaving Western Michigan.