Giants preparing for Kyler Murray’s “Playstation speed”

Getty Images

The Giants have watched video on Kyler Murray ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but they may have thought they were watching a video game.

Dalvin Tomlinson said Murray’s quickness is reminiscent of “Sonic the Hedgehog” while fellow defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence said that the first overall pick’s “Playstation speed” jumps out at him. Those descriptions wouldn’t be used in a conversation about Tom Brady, who the Giants faced in Week Six, but Tomlinson thinks the defense’s job is unchanged.

“I feel like it’s the same, the biggest thing is you have to be disciplined, gap disciplined,” Tomlinson said, via AZCentral.com. “You can’t just run around and get unbalanced in our rush, because then he’ll find the gap and take off on you. He’s a good thrower, so you want to make sure you get hits on him, too.”

The Giants were able to have some success slowing Brady down and sacked him three times, but he still wound up with 334 passing yards in a 35-14 win. Keeping Murray under tighter wraps will be a boost to their hopes of a better result this time out.