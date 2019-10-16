Goodell: Pass interference reviews settling out where we expected

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference as this week’s league meetings wrapped up on Wednesday and officiating topics were part of the conversation.

Goodell was asked about the pass interference replay rule and said that the rule was adopted to correct obvious errors rather than to re-officiate every close call. While there’s been evidence that obvious errors are going uncorrected after review, Goodell said he believes the numbers “reflect” that intent and that the process is “settling out” as the league expected.

Goodell was also asked about Monday night’s Packers-Lions game, which featured multiple questionable calls and a late penalty on the Lions that the league subsequently said was incorrect.

“You never want to see a game where people are talking about officials afterwards,” Goodell said.

Goodell said officiating is always a focus for the league and that the league is doing all it can to improve the work being done by the league’s officials.