Jalen Ramsey is cured

Getty Images

It’s a miracle.

Although Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeard on the team’s injury report one day after he arrived via trade from the Jaguars, the stated reason for Ramsey not practicing was “not injury related.” Which means that the back injury that knocked him out of three straight games went away.

This would mean that there ever was a back injury. Many think that Ramsey embellished or fabricated the supposed injury in order to force the trade that eventually resulted in his departure from Jacksonville.

Although the Rams don’t seem to be concerned about eventually being on the wrong end of similar treatment, Ramsey already has shown that he’ll do whatever he has to do to get out of a situation he doesn’t like. Which means that the Rams should do whatever they have to do in order to ensure that Ramsey remains happy.

If not, the back injury could come back as quickly as it went away.