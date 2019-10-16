John Dorsey admits talks with Washington, but it “takes two to tango”

Getty Images

Team officials in Washington “emphatically” denied a rumor of a Trent Williams trade to Cleveland, according to a report Tuesday.

A day later, Browns General Manager John Dorsey admitted publicly he has talked to Washington president Bruce Allen.

“We’ve had a few conversations,” Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It takes two to tango.”

Dorsey never named the player he was talking to Allen about, and added he will make more than one phone call before the trading deadline to try to improve the roster.

The Browns traded offensive lineman Austin Corbett to the Rams on Tuesday.

Cleveland could use a left tackle as Dorsey made it clear he isn’t happy with the play of Greg Robinson, whom Dorsey said “needs to be more consistent.”

Dorsey acknowledged he would love to upgrade his offensive line.

“Yeah, but that’s coming down the road,’’ Dorsey said. “It’s a hard position to acquire, especially at this time of year. We’ll make a million phone calls. We’ll constantly work the phones. If nothing happens, we’ll move onto the next project. If we think we can improve the position, we’ll make a move if it’s right for this organization.’’