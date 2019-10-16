Josh Rosen wishes he made decision harder for Brian Flores

Getty Images

The Dolphins are turning back to Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback and Josh Rosen said Wednesday that he understands why head coach Brian Flores is making that decision.

Rosen said he did not play well against Washington last week and that “decision to flip [to Fitzpatrick] gave us a chance to win.” He said he thinks players earn their chances every week, which makes him respect the decision eve if he doesn’t like it.

“I’m bummed out, but it’s part of the process,” Rosen said at a Wednesday media session.

Rosen said he wishes he’d made the decision harder for Flores by playing better and added that his job is now to prove Flores wrong for going with another quarterback. Based on the way things have played out for the Dolphins so far, he probably won’t have to wait too long for a chance to do that.