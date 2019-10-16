Justin Tucker repeats as AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

October has been a good month for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

He was named the AFC’s top special teams player in Week Five after making four field goals, including the game-winner, in an overtime win over the Steelers.

Week Six brought another AFC North opponent and another chance for Tucker to shine. He made all three field goals and both extra points that he tried in a 23-17 win that lifted the Ravens to a 4-2 record on the year.

Those kicks pushed Tucker past 1,000 points in his career and he’s reached that mark faster than any other kicker in history. They also convinced the NFL to make Tucker the AFC’s special teams player of the week for the second week in a row and the 11th time in his career.