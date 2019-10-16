Kyle Shanahan makes clear he didn’t enjoy working for Dan Snyder

Getty Images

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan will be back in Washington on Sunday, returning to the place where he spent four years as offensive coordinator under his dad, Mike Shanahan. That brings back mixed emotions.

Both Shanahans have made clear in the past that they didn’t see eye-to-eye with Washington owner Dan Snyder, and when Shanahan was asked today about his experience in Washington, he didn’t hide the fact that he didn’t think much of the owner.

Asked what the best thing about working in Washington was, Shanahan answered, “Being able to work with my dad, and be around some other good coaches.”

Asked what was the worst part, Shanahan answered, “Everything else.”

After a brief pause, Shanahan added, “Oh, and I liked a lot of the players. Some good people.”

Shanahan is getting the last laugh this year. His team has the best record in the NFC, while Washington has the worst.