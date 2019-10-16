Mason Rudolph clears concussion protocol

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is ready to return.

Rudolph, who was knocked unconscious on the field in Week Five against the Ravens, has cleared the concussion protocol, the Steelers announced today.

That means he’s free to play again, although the Steelers are on their bye this week. Rudolph will presumably return to the starting lineup when the Steelers return from their bye and play the Dolphins on Monday night, October 28.

Without Rudolph, the Steelers started undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges, who played fairly well in a win over the Chargers on Sunday night.