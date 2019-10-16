Melvin Gordon thinks he needs more carries to get in rhythm

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said this week that he doesn’t think the team’s recent struggles in the running game have “anything to do with” Melvin Gordon‘s return to the lineup after an extended holdout.

Gordon has 49 yards on 20 carries in the two games he’s played this season and his thoughts about how to get better results starts with more volume.

“There’s no rhythm you can get into with eight carries, I don’t care what running back you are,” Gordon said, via ESPN.com. “I get stronger down the line. With the more carries you get, you run that play and you’re like, ‘Okay, this is how they are playing it.’ So when you run that play again, I know how I’m going to treat it. But when you get eight carries, you’ve seen the same play for the first time every time. There’s no feel to it, and you never get a feel for the game.”

It’s easier to commit to the run when you’re not playing from way behind, but the Chargers have been down at least 17 points in the first halves of their last two games. A faster start across the board against the Titans might be just the trick for Gordon and the Chargers this week.