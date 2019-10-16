Mike Vrabel: I just feel now is the time to go with Ryan Tannehill

Getty Images

Word on Tuesday night was that the Titans have decided to start Ryan Tannehill at quarterback when the Chargers pay them a visit this Sunday and head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that at his Wednesday press conference.

Vrabel said that he solicited input from many people in the organization and that everyone was on board with making the change after evaluating Marcus Mariota‘s entire body of work. He stressed that the team’s need to get better doesn’t stop with any one player, but that they needed a “spark” and believe Tannehill can provide it.

“I just feel like now is the time,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel said that he’s confident Mariota will be ready if the team turns his way again, but the move to Tannehill seems like an unmistakable signal that the second overall pick of the 2015 draft won’t be the franchise quarterback they hoped to have in Nashville.