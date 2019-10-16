Mitchell Trubisky has a full practice Wednesday

Getty Images

He’s back.

Earlier Wednesday, the Bears were “cautiously optimistic” they will have Mitchell Trubisky back under center Sunday. After Wednesday’s practice, they should feel even better about it.

The team’s starting quarterback had a full practice, putting him on track to return against the Saints.

He has missed most of the past two games after dislocating his left shoulder on the opening drive of the Sept. 29 game against the Vikings.

“It’s been tough,” Trubisky said Wednesday, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. “Obviously, you want to be out there with your team, but stuff happens on the field. Not being able to be out there with my guys hurt, but you try to help in any way you can. Obviously, I got to take care of business rehabbing, try to get back to show I can play.

“It’s all about being smart and obviously trying to think long-term. I’m trying to have the longest career as possible. I’m going to be honest with myself and everyone else in this building. If I can go, I’m going to go, and if there’s no restrictions, no holding back.”

Trubisky will wear a harness on his left shoulder.

The Bears also saw defensive end Bilal Nichols (hand) and receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) fully participate Wednesday. Offensive lineman Ted Larsen (knee) and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) were limited.