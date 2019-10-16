No practice for Alvin Kamara due to ankle, knee injuries

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara reportedly was expected to be limited in practice this week with a “high-ankle-type issue.” As it turns out, he didn’t practice at all on Wednesday, due to an ankle injury and something else.

Kamara missed practice with both ankle and knee injuries, according to the team’s official report.

He played on Sunday against the Saints despite being questionable with the ankle injury. He had fewer than 60 yards from scrimmage in the 13-6 win over the Jaguars.

Also not practicing for the Saints, who visit the Bears on Sunday, were tight end Jared Cook (ankle), receiver Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), and quarterback Drew Brees (thumb).

Cook’s absence could hurt nearly as much as Kamara’s; Cook scored the only touchdown in Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, Brees is expected to be able to return in Week Eight against the Cardinals. But if he’s not practicing before Week Seven, it bears watching whether he’ll be ready to go in only 11 days.