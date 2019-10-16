Packers sign Ryan Grant

Getty Images

The Packers have been banged up at wide receiver of late, so they made a move for a healthy wideout on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of veteran wideout Ryan Grant. Running back Tra Carson was cut in a corresponding move.

Grant opened this season with the Raiders and caught four passes for 14 yards in two games before being released. He caught 35 passes for the Colts in 2018 and spent the first four years of his career in Washington.

The Packers have been without Davante Adams for the last two weeks because of a turf toe injury. They also had Geronimo Allison go down with a head injury during Monday night’s win over the Lions, so they were down to four healthy wideouts on the 53-man roster.