Panthers sign KR Greg Dortch off Jets practice squad

Getty Images

The Panthers cut Ray-Ray McCloud on Tuesday after his third fumble of the year in last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and they added a new returner to the roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Greg Dortch off of the Jets’ practice squad.

Dortch signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Wake Forest this April. He returned two punts for touchdowns during his final year at school and also caught 89 passes for 1,078 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver.

Dortch averaged 9.4 yards per punt return for the Jets in the preseason and caught eight passes for 49 yards, but failed to make the cut to 53 players for the AFC East team.