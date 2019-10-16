Patrick Peterson aims for “best 10 games of my career”

Getty Images

The first six weeks of the 2019 season are in the books and that means cornerback Patrick Peterson is back with the Cardinals and eligible to play for the first time since being suspended this offseason.

Peterson said at a Wednesday press conference that he feels he’s in good shape because his workouts at altitude in Flagstaff, Arizona were designed to simulate the kind of work he was missing during the team’s games. Peterson said he’s ready for live action and aims to make the next 10 games “the best 10 games of my career.”

Peterson also faced questions about his future with the Cardinals. A report over the weekend indicated teams have been calling about a possible trade and there have been times in the past where Peterson expressed interest in heading elsewhere. He said in July that he wants to stay with the team for life, but didn’t look that far ahead when asked if that’s still the case.

“I’m here. I have a contract with the Cardinals for 10 games and next season,” Peterson said. “Whatever happens after that is pretty much out of my control. . . . Just happy to be back to help my guys get better. We’ve got a lot of football left. October is the meat of the season and I’m just focusing on that right now.”

Peterson hasn’t been formally added to Arizona’s 53-man roster at this point and they could wait until next Monday, but the cornerback indicated that would happen soon by discussing his preparations to face the Giants this weekend.