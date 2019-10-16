Patriots kicking the tires on some kickers

Getty Images

The Patriots decided on Mike Nugent to replace the injured Stephen Gostkowski, but after two weeks, they’re already looking around.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, the Patriots worked out four kickers and a punter Tuesday.

Those auditioning included kickers Nick Folk, Greg Joseph, Austin MacGinnis, and Giorgio Tavecchio, along with punter Austin Rehkow

Nugent missed his lone field goal attempt last week, and missed an extra point attempt in his Patriots debut.

Folk last turned up with the Buccaneers in 2017 (though he kicked in the AAF), Joseph was with the Browns last year, and Tavecchio was last with the Falcons. MacGinnis has no NFL experience but spent time in the AAF as well.

The Patriots released spare kicker Younghoe Koo from the practice squad, after he had been brought in two weeks ago during the competition which led to Nugent.