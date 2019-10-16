Phil Haynes, Demarcus Christmas to return to practice from PUP for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks will get a pair of draft picks back to practice this week after missing the start of the year on the physically unable to perform list.

Guard Phil Haynes and defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas are both expected to resume practicing with the team on Wednesday.

“Both those guys really worked out together in rehab and both those guys have been prepared to come back much sooner than this deadline so they’re in good shape, but again they haven’t worked with us at all so we don’t know,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday.

Haynes, a fourth-round pick out of Wake Forest, had sports hernia surgery in June and wasn’t able to get back on the field before the end of training camp. He had worked with the team’s starting line at times in early offseason work when Mike Iupati was sidelined by a foot injury.

“We’re anxious to see Phil,” Carroll said. “He’s been ready for a number of weeks but having to wait for the six-week period to end. He comes to us and we’re excited to see what he can do.”

With D.J. Fluker currently sidelined by a hamstring injury and Ethan Pocic placed on injured reserve with a mid-back injury last week, the Seahawks could benefit from Haynes’ return.

Christmas, a seventh-round pick out of Florida State, had a back injury coming into training camp that led to his placement on the PUP list.

Haynes and Christmas will have 21 days to practice before needing to be added to the active roster. If not activated, they would become ineligible to return the rest of the season.