Police identify “fan” who punched Myles Garrett

Getty Images

Myles Garrett is tied for the league lead with nine sacks, but a “fan” turned the tables on him Wednesday.

The Browns defensive end tweeted about the incident after contacting police.

While Garrett was driving through downtown Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon, he said a man recognized him and got out of his car in traffic to take a photo with Garrett. Garrett rolled down the window of his car and obliged.

The man, though, punched Garrett in the face before returning to his car and speeding off.

Garrett gave the man’s license plate number, which also was on a video posted by another driver, to police.

Police identified the 24-year-old man through his license plate, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and Garrett identified the man after seeing his photo. Police have not filed charges against the man yet.

“Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch,” Garrett, who refused medical treatment at the scene, wrote on Twitter.