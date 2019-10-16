Raiders sign Darren Waller to contract extension

Getty Images

The Raiders announced they have signed tight end Darren Waller to a multi-year contract extension. Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports the deal will run through 2023.

Waller, 27, has had a breakout season. He already has set career highs in catches with 37 and yards with 359, both of which lead the team. Waller has not scored a touchdown yet this season.

The Ravens made Waller a sixth-round choice in 2015.

He caught 12 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in his first two years before being suspended for the 2017 season for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Waller was on the Ravens’ practice squad last season until signing with the Raiders’ 53-player roster before Week 13. He caught six passes for 75 yards in four games.

He caught 13 passes for 134 yards in the Week Three game against the Vikings this season.