Rams G.M.: “We’re not going to be scared”

The Rams have never been bashful about making big deals, and yesterday’s traded for Jalen Ramsey is no exception.

So even though they sent two first-rounders and a fourth for a guy without a contract agreement, and even though they’ll go six years between using a first-round pick of their own, this is part of their organizational DNA.

“We’re not going to be scared. But we’re not going to be reckless,” Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead told Kimberley Martin of Yahoo Sports.

It should be noted that Snead said this last week, before trading cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens, taking Austin Corbett off the Browns’ hands, and then adding Ramsey last night. But it speaks to his willingness to make the kind of bold moves other teams seem hesitant to make.

“We only live once, so don’t live your life scared,” Snead said. “Any time you make a move, you do try to have protocols in place that can help you make sound decisions. But you’re not playing for the tie. You’re trying to go win.”

The Rams haven’t done that the last three weeks, and they have new questions about running back Todd Gurley‘s health and the production of quarterback Jared Goff after giving him a big contract. All of that might have contributed to the decision to take their latest swing for the fences Tuesday night.