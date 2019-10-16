Ravens get Jimmy Smith back on the practice field

Getty Images

The Ravens suddenly have a lot of new corners on the field.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith is participating in individual drills in practice today.

That’s Smith’s first on-field work since spraining his MCL in the regular season opener.

While it’s probably too ambitious to think he’ll return this week, it at least moves him closer to returning to the lineup.

The Ravens also traded for Marcus Peters, and when he’s caught up, they’ll join with Marlon Humphrey for what should be an improved group.