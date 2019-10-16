Roger Goodell confirms talks on a 17-game season

Posted by Mike Florio on October 16, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT
AP

The NFL wants an 18-game season. It may end up settling for 17.

Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed for reporters on Wednesday that talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association have occurred regarding an expansion of the regular season from 16 games to 17. And, to no surprise, Goodell is justifying the expanded regular season by pointing to steps over the past decade to make the game safer.

“We’ve had very fruitful discussion on it, discussing the positives and negatives, and the changes to the game that we’ve made over the last 10 years, which I think are really important as it relates to the safety of the game and how we’re preparing and practicing, and training our players,” Goodell said, via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily. “I think those changes have made a significant impact in a positive way, and so that is something we’ll continue to discuss.”

Amid renewed talk of 18 games in July, including reports that management actually had broached the concept of 18 games with a limit of 16 games per player, Packers CEO Mark Murphy advocated for 17 games as a compromise, with the preseason dropping to either three or two games.

A seventh regular-season game gives the NFL a whopping 16 games that would be played in London and other non-NFL cities, with every team having eight true home games, eight true road games, and one neutral-site game.

Goodell also said that the season would continue to start the weekend after Labor Day, which means that 17 games would push completion of the season one week deeper into February, which in turn could make for some awkward scheduling for future Super Bowls with firm dates for the game and associated activites in the week preceding it, if the change comes before the 2023 season. Indeed, each of the next five Super Bowls has a firm date associated with it.

But, as usual, listen to the money talk. The NFL will take the extra week of regular-season games as soon as it can, and it probably already has contingency plans in place for Super Bowl LV and beyond, in the event the money talks a 17-game season into existence.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Roger Goodell confirms talks on a 17-game season

  3. Just add another bye week.

    Player safety: solved
    Increased revenue from an additional weekend: solved

    They could even base one of the byes on the previous year’s performance: reverse playoff seeding for the order of the last weeks for the bye. Adding intrigue and continuing to reward the Patriots

  4. I heard they were also going to make the Pats play on their bye week and only count the game in the standings if they lose. they have to do something to even this league out!!

    just not fair we can’t compete!

  6. Some clowns here who are clueless will say a 17 game season with two bye weeks would be great. That is a Roger Goodell talking point that the fans want more games.

    Actual knowledgeable NFL fans want to stay at 16 games with one bye week.

    Speak your mind and don’t allow the suits to do this! They just want to line their pockets while slowing ruining the league and game we love.

  7. I’m down with 17 games as long as the preseason drops to two and they only play the 2’s and 3’s so we don’t see needless injuries to the starters. Most teams don’t play their starters in the preseason anyway…

  9. Is that all he can talk about, seems to me he could be doing alot more with all the problems lately.

  10. I know they don’t listen to fans when making these types of decisions but I’m sure if they polled the fans, a substantial majority would NOT want 17 games

  12. This has always been the best solution. I’d go 3 pre-season (maybe 2), add a bye, 17 regular season games. Start the season on whatever day gets the Superbowl to the Sunday before Presidents day. I don’t get the day off, but plenty of people do and it would help viewership even more. Take the extra income from another regular season game and invest in robot-referee technology.

  13. Stop dude, just stop. 16 regular season games is a perfect amount, if anything you need to nix at least 2 pre season games cause they just put players in harms way and are boring to watch anyways.

  14. More games makes it harder on the QBs and offensive linemen because they can only take a breather on a change of possession. Otherwise they play every offensive snap.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!