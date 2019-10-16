Roger Goodell says NFL sees no evidence of teams tanking

Getty Images

Roster moves made by the Dolphins leading into and during the 2019 season led to a lot of questions for team officials about whether they are tanking in hopes of securing the No. 1 draft pick to jump start their rebuilding effort.

Everyone from that Dolphins has rejected that suggestion. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell did the same at a press conference from the league meetings on Wednesday.

Goodell emphasized the competitiveness of the league and said “we don’t see that” there are signs of teams doing anything other than trying to win games.

He also was asked about the prospect of instituting a draft lottery to lessen a team’s incentive to finish with the worst record in the league. Goodell said that the league finds the draft successful on many fronts and that there’s no “active consideration” being given to changing the format to include a lottery.