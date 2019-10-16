Sam Darnold named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold‘s spleen was just fine last Sunday and so was his play against the Cowboys.

Darnold returned from missing three games while dealing with mononucleosis by throwing two touchdowns in a 24-22 win over the Cowboys. The victory was the first of the season for the Jets and their best offensive day of the year by a wide margin.

Darnold completed 23-of-32 passes for 338 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown to Robby Anderson that goes in the books as the longest play from scrimmage in the league this year.

The NFL recognized that performance by naming Darnold the AFC’s offensive player of the week. It’s the first time that Darnold has received that honor.