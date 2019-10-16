Sam Darnold named AFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2019, 8:36 AM EDT
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold‘s spleen was just fine last Sunday and so was his play against the Cowboys.

Darnold returned from missing three games while dealing with mononucleosis by throwing two touchdowns in a 24-22 win over the Cowboys. The victory was the first of the season for the Jets and their best offensive day of the year by a wide margin.

Darnold completed 23-of-32 passes for 338 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown to Robby Anderson that goes in the books as the longest play from scrimmage in the league this year.

The NFL recognized that performance by naming Darnold the AFC’s offensive player of the week. It’s the first time that Darnold has received that honor.

  1. The way this kid made the whole team look ten times better he is a superstar and he is only 22. Let’s go jets baby welcome back Sammie

  2. Big difference between the Cowboys and Patriots. Looking forward to watching him Fail Monday night!

  3. Well played young man. Also nice who he did it against as well, I am sure it made a few people ( especially me ) smile

    Just goes to show the difference a good qb makes.

    Hopefully he and Josh Allen grow as qb’s over the next year or two and give them pats a run for their money in what has long been considered an easy division for them to win.

  6. Scalesofjustice says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:44 am
    Big difference between the Cowboys and Patriots. Looking forward to watching him Fail Monday night!
    ——————————–
    The “scales of justice” in the AFC East are finally beginning to tilt. NE has a great defense but when healthy so does the Jets. Brady has begun to show signs of aging and evident by the Bills game he can be rattled into poor performance. Gronk aint coming back and Jules is playing injured. The Jets played the Bills tough with Sam at QB and will do the same with NE. Dont count your chickens before they have hatched….

  7. Well, they hardly ever give it to Brady, who on a short week and minus over half his starting o-line and minus half of his weapons still managed 334yds and even ran two TDs in himself.

  8. @UncleBuck

    The “scales of justice” in the AFC East are finally beginning to tilt. NE has a great defense but when healthy so does the Jets. Brady has begun to show signs of aging and evident by the Bills game he can be rattled into poor performance. Gronk aint coming back and Jules is playing injured. The Jets played the Bills tough with Sam at QB and will do the same with NE. Dont count your chickens before they have hatched….

    __________________________________________________________

    Wishful Thinking. I’ve been hearing this for the last 15 years.
    Also, Don’t need Gronk to win Superbowls as we’ve proven in the past with his injuries

  13. This is why teams shouldn’t settle for a “game manager”. This kid made the whole team better and willed them to win the game rather than simply trying not to lose it. He has a lot is experience yet to gain and will falter along the way but this was a tremendous performance. I am a Vikings fan and thought cousins had a great game but this guy had a lot less to work with.

