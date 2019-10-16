Sammy Watkins out, Bashaud Breeland questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Chiefs had wide receiver Sammy Watkins on the gameday roster for last Sunday’s game against the Texans, but he was knocked out by a hamstring injury shortly after the game got underway.

No one is waiting to rule Watkins out this week. The Chiefs released their final injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against the Broncos and it shows that Watkins will not play in the divisional matchup.

Four other Chiefs have also been ruled out. Left tackle Eric Fisher will miss his fifth straight game after having core muscle surgery and left guard Andrew Wylie is out for the second straight week due to a groin injury. Defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) are out after getting hurt in the loss to Houston.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland is the only other player on the injury report. He’s listed as questionable for non-injury reasons.