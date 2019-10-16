Six future first-round picks have already been traded

Getty Images

NFL teams value first-round draft picks, but an increasing number of teams are showing that they’re willing to trade away first-round picks in the future to get a player they want now.

In fact, six future first-round draft picks (four in the 2020 NFL draft and two in the 2021 NFL draft) have already been traded. Here’s the rundown:

The Jaguars have the Rams’ 2020 and 2021 first-round picks from the Jalen Ramsey trade.

The Dolphins have the Texans’ 2020 and 2021 first-round picks from the Laremy Tunsil trade.

The Dolphins have the Steelers’ 2020 first-round pick from the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade.

The Raiders have the Bears’ 2020 first-round pick from the Khalil Mack trade.

The Ramsey trade was a particularly lucrative one for the Jaguars. With two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick going to Jacksonville, the Jaguars got more for Ramsey than the Raiders got for Mack.

The NFL trade deadline is still two weeks away, so we may not be done seeing players traded for first-round picks.