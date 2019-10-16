Three Packers receivers miss practice due to injury (along with Jimmy Graham)

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers found a way to win on Monday night, despite an ever-growing list of injured pass-catchers. Those injuries lingered into Wednesday’s practice.

Receiver Davante Adams (toe), receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee), receiver Geronimo Allison (concussion, chest), and tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) missed Wednesday’s practice due to injury.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers once again showed up again on the injury report as limited with a knee injury.

Rodgers was on the injury report last week, but played without any apparent limitation. Adams missed Monday night’s game and the prior Sunday’s win at Dallas; Valdes-Scantling and Allison suffered injuries in the one-point win over the Lions. Graham apparently did as well.

The 5-1 Packers, who are completing a string of five of six home games, face a rested 3-2 Raiders team that is emerging from its bye.