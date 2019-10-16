Trent Brown sued for domestic violence

Getty Images

Raiders tackle Trent Brown, who signed a record contract earlier this year, has been sued in California for domestic violence.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in a California civil court on behalf of Diorra Marzette-Sanders, makes various accusations against Brown, the most serious of which are that Brown “slapped the Plaintiff across the face leaving her mouth bloody and her face bruised,” that he has “bruised, bloodied and battered” her on multiple occasions, and that he threatened to “shoot yo ass in the f–king head” when she threatened at one point to leave with their son.

The lawsuit alleges that, in March 2019, Brown “grabbed her face and covered her mouth while choking her out until she couldn’t breathe,” leaving “a ring of bruises around her neck.” The lawsuit also alleges that, in April 2019, Brown “grabbed Plaintiff’s arm, took her into a room, locked the door, slapped her across the face and punched her in the ribs” while the couple was vacationing in Hawaii. In June 2019, Brown allegedly slapped Marzette-Sanders in the face, resulting in police being called to the scene and a police report being filed.

The plaintiff is represented by Waukeen McCoy, a San Francisco lawyer who also is an NFLPA-certified contract advisor.

The NFL presumably will investigate these allegations, as they are doing regarding the civil allegations made last month against free-agent receiver Antonio Brown. Trent Brown will, like Antonio Brown, be subject to potential discipline if the league concludes that domestic violence occurred.