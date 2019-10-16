Will Dissly set for Achilles surgery, out for season

Getty Images

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly is done for the season.

Dissly will have Achilles surgery on Thursday and is expected to be ready for the 2020 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That has been expected since Dissly left Sunday’s game. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Dissly realized it was serious but was expressing optimism about his recovery, telling teammates they can count on him to be good to go next year.

A 2018 fourth-round draft pick, Dissly started the first four games of his rookie season before suffering a season-ending knee injury, and then started the first six games of this season before suffering the Achilles injury. He’ll now spend an offseason trying to get healthy and, hopefull, stay healthy.