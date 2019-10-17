A.J. Green says he has “a little ways to go” in return from ankle injury

AP

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practiced last week for the first time in a long time and the Bengals said he would be limited in practice again this week, which raised some hope that the wideout was closing in on his 2019 debut.

Green wound up sitting out Wednesday’s session, however, and that hope is fading on Thursday. Green met with reporters Thursday and said he would be out of practice again.

Green said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, that he still has “a little ways to go” before he’ll be ready to fully return from the ankle injury that’s kept him out since late July.

After playing the Jaguars this Sunday, the Bengals will be in London to face the Rams. They’ll return home for a bye week and that may make Week 10 the target for Green, assuming, of course, that the Bengals’ position on trading him doesn’t change before the October 29 deadline.