Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook miss Thursday’s practice

The Saints will be facing one of the best defenses in the NFL on Sunday. And they’ll possibly be missing three of their best offensive players.

Already, quarterback Drew Brees is out as he continues to recover from a thumb injury. Running back Alvin Kamara and/or tight end Jared Cook also may be out.

Kamara has both an ankle injury (which existed before Sunday’s win at Jacksonville) and a knee injury (which didn’t). Cook, who scored the only touchdown in the Jaguars game, has an ankle injury.

The absence of Brees, Kamara, and Cook would make it much harder for the Saints to run their recover to 6-1. Then again, they’ve already won four games in a row without Brees, in large part because of the play-designing and playcalling genius of coach Sean Payton, who right would be the leading candidate for coach of the year, along with Kyle Shanahan.