Bashaud Breeland rejoins Chiefs in Denver, will play

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland didn’t travel on the team charter to Denver for personal reasons. But Breeland made it to Denver and will play Thursday night.

The Chiefs need him, having already ruled out Kendall Fuller (thumb).

Breeland and Charvarius Ward are expected to start.

The Chiefs’ other inactives are receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), offensive lineman Eric Fisher (core muscle), defensive lineman Chris Jones (groin), offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, running back Darwin Thompson and offensive lineman Greg Senat.

The Broncos’ inactives cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot), right tackle Ja’Wuan James (knee), defensive end Adam Gotsis, inside linebacker Corey Nelson, tight end Troy Fumagalli, receiver Juwann Winfree and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson.

James, who was listed as questionable, will miss his sixth game.